(This accompanies a Special Report, Comrade Capitalism. See here)

By Stephen Grey and Douglas Busvine

May 23 Every year state-owned Russian Railways does business worth billions of dollars with private sector companies. They include a number of organisations where Andrei Krapivin - a banker once described by Yakunin, head of Russian Railways, as an "old acquaintance" - has held board positions or share stakes. Krapivin is a large shareholder in Interprogressbank (IPB), a Moscow private bank. He and other senior figures at the bank have connections to Russian Railways as detailed below. Andrei Krapivin * Director of Rusagrotrans from 2008, according to corporate documents. The company was founded that year with the approval of Russian Railways, according to its website, and is now Russia's top grain shipper by rail, operating 30,000 rail cars. * Director of Transmashholding, a locomotive and railway carriage manufacturer, from 2008 to 2012. * Director of Freight One, which calls itself "the leading freight operator in Russia," from 2007 to 2011. * Owner of 28 percent of IPB, according to corporate filings in December 2013.

Valery Markelov * Director of Lengiprotrans, a design company that carried out 1.7 billion roubles ($52 million) of research and development work for Russian Railways in 2012, according to financial statements. * Shareholder in oil trading company Moboil, which receives $500 million a year for supplying fuel to the railways. * Owner of 85 percent of Moscow security firm Legion-2, which advertises that it provides security for Russian Railways. * Director of IPB and owner of 28 percent of the bank, according to corporate filings in December 2013.

Boris Usherovich * Director of Lengiprotrans, design company that does work for Russian Railways. * Director of IPB and owner of 15 percent of the bank, according to corporate filings in December 2013.

Alexei Krapivin * Director of Lengiprotrans, design company that does work for Russian Railways. * Director of Roszheldorproject, design company part-owned by Russian Railways. It performed 26 billion roubles of work for the railways in 2012. * Director of IPB, where his father, Andrei, is a shareholder.

Reuters sent written requests for comment on this story to the main shareholders in IPB, both via IPB and their registered home addresses. They did not respond. (Editing By Richard Woods and Simon Robinson)