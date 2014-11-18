(This is part of a series, Comrade Capitalism. See here)
By Stephen Grey, Brian Grow and Roman Anin
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON Nov 18 He has money, media
power and the ear of President Vladimir Putin. Such is his
influence that some observers have described Yuri Kovalchuk as
the Rupert Murdoch of Russia.
Kovalchuk is one of an elite group close to Putin and has
come to prominence outside Russia because he was sanctioned by
the United States in March. The U.S. Treasury described him then
as the "personal banker for senior officials of the Russian
Federation including Putin."
After the sanctions were imposed, Kovalchuk gave a rare
television interview in Russia and shrugged off their impact. He
said the sanctions had backfired and spurred support for his
banking business.
Kovalchuk and Putin have known each other since at least the
1990s, when Putin was a local official in St. Petersburg. They
both had luxury country houses at the Ozero dacha cooperative
near the city, and their fortunes have prospered in tandem.
In the 1990s, Kovalchuk and three associates bought Bank
Rossiya, at the time a small and struggling local operation.
Since Putin became president in 2000, the bank has grown in size
and influence, acquiring assets from, among others, Gazprom, the
giant state-controlled gas company. Bank Rossiya was also
sanctioned by the United States this spring. It now has $11
billion in assets, and Kovalchuk is chairman and the largest
shareholder with 40 percent. With other interests in insurance,
television and a mobile phone operator, he is estimated by
Forbes to be worth $1 billion.
But Kovalchuk is more than a financier. By training he is a
physicist, and his influence has extended to one of Russia's
strategic interests: space technology.
Until earlier this year, Bank Rossiya indirectly controlled
a minority stake in Energia, a Russian space company that is 38
percent owned by the state. Through that minority shareholding,
and with the state's acquiescence, Kovalchuk exerted management
influence over Energia, according to company insiders. One
senior employee at Energia said the Kremlin had in effect made
Kovalchuk Putin's "unofficial supervisor of the space industry."
The Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on that
claim.
Kovalchuk's brother Mikhail became chairman of Energia in
2011 and served to 2013; other Kovalchuk associates were
directors. Under Putin's orders, in October 2010 Energia had
been placed in charge of Energomash, the company making the
RD-180 engines.
The senior employee of Energia said Kovalchuk was not
directly involved in the engine contracts. An aide to Kovalchuk
said it was wrong to say Kovalchuk had any "management function"
or control over Energia or Energomash. Energia declined to
discuss Kovalchuk's role in the company, and said it derived no
financial benefit from its involvement in Energomash.
Among his other interests, Kovalchuk also indirectly
controlled Gazprombank, a private bank spun out of Gazprom early
in the Putin era. Gazprombank has provided large loans to
Energomash.
Shortly before the United States and European Union imposed
sanctions on Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine, Kovalchuk
distanced himself both from Gazprombank and Energia. Bank
Rossiya no longer controls an indirect minority stake in either
company. However, allies of Kovalchuk remain on the board of
directors of both companies.
Control of the billionaire's holding in Energia shifted to
the employee pension fund of another major instrument of Putin's
power - the giant Russian gas producer, Gazprom. The fund is run
by Yuri Shamalov. He is the son of Nikolai Shamalov, an
associate of both Putin and Kovalchuk who owns a 10 percent
stake in Bank Rossiya. Nikolai Shamalov was sanctioned by the
European Union in July. In May, Reuters documented how Shamalov
used money he made from state medical-equipment contracts to
help finance the construction of a mansion known as "Putin's
palace."
Gazfond, the Gazprom employee pension fund, and the
Shamalovs did not respond to requests for comment.
According to industry executives in Russia, the other power
behind Energomash and Energia is Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's deputy
prime minister, who was sanctioned over Ukraine by the United
States in March.
Rogozin was leader of Rodina, a nationalist party and rival
of Putin's United Russia, until 2006. He later became Russia's
ambassador to NATO and in 2011 was made deputy prime minister in
charge of the defense and space industries.
In September last year, Rogozin said that he planned to
consolidate Russia's fragmented space industry under a single
state-controlled body. At the time, he said the federal
government should increase its shareholding in Energia.
In an interview with the Russian news agency Tass last
month, Rogozin said that Russia was making progress in reducing
its dependence on U.S. and European Union imports for its
defense industries. He also drew attention to Russia's
blossoming links with China, saying they were "now actively
working in the space sphere, considering possible joint projects
in space exploration."
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow.; Edited by
Richard Woods and Michael Williams)