(This is part of Reuters Comrade Capitalism series here)
By Stephen Grey, Tom Bergin, Sevgil Musaieva and Jack Stubbs
KIEV Dec 11 A young businessman accused of
being a frontman for former Ukrainian president Viktor
Yanukovich made $100 million or more from buying Russian gas at
a preferential rate and selling it on at higher prices,
according a former senior employee and a Reuters examination of
official data.
Serhiy Kurchenko, 29 years old and a self-declared
billionaire, made the money by selling cheap gas supplied by
companies run by Dmitry Firtash, a prominent Ukrainian oligarch.
Firtash has long-standing business connections to Russia and his
companies were able to buy gas cheaply from Gazprom, the giant
gas company run by allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some Ukrainian politicians and gas industry experts, briefed
on the transactions by Reuters, said they believe the deal was a
way for Firtash to reward former president Yanukovich for
political favours that had benefitted Firtash's business empire.
Profits from the arrangement were destined for Yanukovich, they
allege.
"Everybody in Ukraine knows that he (Kurchenko) is the
wallet to pay off Yanukovich," said Viktor Chumak, a senior
Ukrainian lawmaker and the former head of the parliament's
anti-corruption committee. Reuters was unable to confirm the
purpose of the favourable deals or whether Kurchenko passed
proceeds to Yanukovich.
The details of the gas deals are likely to add to the
controversy surrounding Kurchenko. Ukrainian officials have been
investigating both him and Yanukovich since earlier this year,
though those inquiries have focused on deals involving petroleum
products and banking, not the natural gas deals uncovered by
Reuters. Both men fled Ukraine after Yanukovich's overthrow in
February and are now living in Russia.
In a series of articles, Reuters has examined how people
favoured by the Kremlin have profited from Russia's state
spending and natural resources. This brand of capitalism
extended to Ukraine, which Moscow has never really accepted as a
fully independent state, and which Putin has tried to influence
through gas supplies.
Kurchenko stands accused by the current Ukrainian government
of systematically evading millions of dollars in tax with the
collusion of officials in Yanukovich's administration. Vitaly
Yarema, general prosecutor of Ukraine, said Kurchenko was under
investigation for allegedly failing to pay the state $130
million in tax and allegedly stealing $180 million from bank
investors.
Ukrainian officials say Kurchenko was closely connected to
Yanukovich, who was toppled over his attempts to align Ukraine
with Russia rather than the European Union. The former president
is himself accused by the current Ukrainian government of
stealing millions of dollars from the state.
The Ukrainian secret service described Kurchenko in October
as the "chief financial officer" of what has become known in
Ukraine as "the family," a term for associates of Yanukovich. In
an interview this month, Arsen Avakov, Ukraine's interior
minister, told Reuters: "Kurchenko was simply a manager" for the
Yanukovich family. "His biography was clean - simply because he
was a young man - and that was why they put him as a front for
the family."
On March 24, the general prosecutor's office of Ukraine
announced an investigation into "the establishment of a criminal
organisation" by Kurchenko, who it described as "close to the
'family' of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich."
And on May 19, a statement from the Ministry of Internal
Affairs accused Kurchenko of manipulating the fuel market with
the support of "patrons," including former government ministers.
Avakov, the interior minister, told Reuters that Kurchenko was
suspected of tax offences relating to oil deals. "This scheme is
only possible when the president is covering everything (up),
and closing his eyes. It is the Tsar's business."
Kurchenko did not respond to requests for comment. He has
previously denied the allegations of tax-dodging and said he has
no corrupt links to Yanukovich; he has said he is the victim of
political persecution. "I am an honest Ukrainian businessman,"
he said in a statement posted in March on the website of his
company, Vetek Group.
Yanukovich did not respond to requests for comment. Firtash,
whose business empire, Group DF, expanded rapidly when
Yanukovich was in power, declined to comment.
FAST MONEY
Kurchenko began work at 16 and set up his own company three
years later, according to his personal website. He has
previously said that he went on to make money from property
investments and importing oil products.
In 2012, 20 months after Yanukovich became president of
Ukraine, Kurchenko became a public figure when the Ukraine
version of Forbes ran an article about him. The magazine alleged
Kurchenko secretly controlled various companies where the
registered owners and directors had no significant involvement
in the businesses.
Kurchenko denied any wrongdoing. He went on to buy Forbes
Ukraine, prompting the journalists who had investigated him to
quit. Kurchenko also amassed other high-profile assets in his
own name: Partly with funding from a state-owned bank, he bought
the Metalist Kharkiv football team, an oil refinery in Odessa,
and stakes in two banks.
Several people with knowledge of the Ukrainian gas industry,
including one of Kurchenko's former executives, told Reuters
that Kurchenko also secretly controlled a little-known company
called Lidergaz. That company profited from trading in
discounted gas supplies originating from Moscow, according to
several Ukrainian officials and gas traders as well as official
gas transport data supplied to Reuters.
The individual listed in corporate registration documents as
the owner of Lidergaz couldn't be located by Reuters. There was
no sign of the company at the dilapidated former factory in Kiev
listed as Lidergaz's headquarters when a reporter visited. An
employee of a law firm that represented Lidergaz said they were
unable to contact the company.
Avakov, the Ukrainian interior minister, said he was unaware
of Lidergaz. But two senior Ukrainian gas officials, one in the
current government and one in the previous administration, told
Reuters that Kurchenko controlled Lidergaz. "He installed fake
directors at Lidergaz," said the former senior official. "He
bought the gas from the Firtash companies and then sold it to
the market."
Those claims were supported by others familiar with the
company, including a Kiev energy trader. This trader said he
knew Kurchenko was behind Lidergaz because he dealt with
Kurchenko's aides when doing business with Lidergaz.
According to the former Kurchenko executive, Lidergaz
acquired gas from companies run by Firtash, which had originally
bought the gas at below-market rates from Russia. Lidergaz
resold the gas at a profit inside Ukraine. "It started in 2012
and was finished in July 2013. This was all about a few big
deals in which the money was made," said the former executive.
According to the former executive, Kurchenko worked closely
with associates of Yanukovich. Kurchenko's staff would receive
their week's instructions by text message on Sunday evenings
after a weekly meeting between Kurchenko and a close aide to the
former president, he said. The former executive said Kurchenko's
speciality was organising opaque commodity deals, executed
through multiple transactions that were settled with large
amounts of untraceable cash. This person added that he did not
witness any specific payments to Yanukovich or anyone else.
As Reuters reported last month, Firtash had exclusive access
to specially discounted gas supplies from Moscow. He imported it
for chemical companies he managed in Ukraine. Official gas
transport data reviewed by Reuters show that in 2012 and 2013,
Lidergaz bought 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas from Firtash's
chemical companies.
A review of corporate filings and court cases concerning gas
sales shows that Lidergaz paid $397, before sales tax, for each
1,000 cubic metres of the gas, the standard unit. That was more
than $30 per unit below the market price.
According to the former Kurchenko executive and senior
Ukrainian officials, Lidergaz resold at market prices all the
gas it bought from Firtash's chemical plants, thereby making a
profit. Some of the gas was bought by a subsidiary of the
state-owned gas company, Naftogaz. The subsidiary said in a
press announcement that it paid Lidergaz the market price of
$430 per unit, before sales tax.
With those prices, Lidergaz stood to make a $100 million
gain.
In light of the Reuters findings about the gas deals,
Naftogaz said it would examine transactions involving Lidergaz.
The former Kurchenko executive said Lidergaz made even more
money because Kurchenko exploited the tax system. He charged
sales tax on the gas he sold, but failed to pass the tax on to
the government, the former executive said. The alleged theft of
tax revenues is a central part of Ukrainian investigations into
Kurchenko. "He never paid customs duties. He never paid VAT
(sales tax)," said Ihor Bilous, the head of the Ukrainian tax
service.
Kurchenko has denied the tax allegations.
"FAKE PEOPLE"
The gas data analysed by Reuters expose a curiosity: The
chemical companies run by Firtash are large consumers of gas,
yet they sold gas to Lidergaz for less than they had bought it
themselves. Firtash declined to answer questions on the issue
and Kurchenko did not respond to requests for comment.
Interior Minister Avakov said he believed that Yanukovich's
elder son was a powerful force behind Kurchenko. "Yanukovich's
son Oleksandr made all the decisions. Kurchenko and Oleksandr
Yanukovich operated as one group," said Avakov.
Viktor Yanukovich did not respond to requests for comment.
His elder son Oleksandr, who is also believed to be in Russia,
told Reuters by email: "I have repeatedly stated that I barely
know Serhiy Kurchenko." He added that he and his managers did
not have any personal or business relations with Kurchenko.
In an interview with Forbes Ukraine magazine last year,
Kurchenko denied knowing Oleksandr Yanukovich, and said his
businesses did not need connections in the Yanukovich
government.
In March, Firtash was arrested in Austria at the request of
U.S. authorities investigating him for alleged bribery in
business deals in India. Currently free on bail of 125 million
euros ($155 million), Firtash strongly denies any wrongdoing. He
declined to comment on questions from Reuters about his gas
deals.
(Additional reporting by Roman Anin and Elizabeth Piper in
Moscow, and Oleksandr Akymenko in Kiev Editing by Richard Woods
and Michael Williams)