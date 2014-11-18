(This is part of a series, Comrade Capitalism. See here)
* Documents show U.S.-Russian middleman firm stands to make
$93 million on Air Force rocket engine contract
* Rocket-engine middleman Amross is joint venture of
Russia's Energomash and U.S.-based United Technologies
* Amross resells Russian-made RD-180 engine to U.S.
military's space launch program
* Previously undisclosed Pentagon audit contested similar
Amross contract in 2011
* Putin associate Yuri Kovalchuk has played key role at
Energomash, documents show
By Brian Grow, Stephen Grey and Roman Anin
ATLANTA/MOSCOW, Nov 18 For months, a powerful
U.S. senator has been pushing for details of a murky deal under
which a Russian manufacturer supplies the rocket engines used to
launch America's spy satellites into space.
At issue: how much the U.S. Air Force pays for the engines,
how much the Russians receive, and whether members of the elite
in President Vladimir Putin's Russia are secretly profiting by
inflating the price.
Now, documents uncovered by Reuters provide some answers. A
tiny Florida-based company, acting as a middleman in the deal,
is marking up the price by millions of dollars per engine.
That five-person company, RD Amross, is a joint venture of
Russian engine maker NPO Energomash and a U.S. partner,
aerospace giant United Technologies. According to internal
company documents that lay out the contract, Amross stands to
collect $93 million in cost mark-ups under its current
multi-year deal to supply the RD-180 rocket engine.
Those charges are being added to the program despite a 2011
Pentagon audit that contested a similar, earlier contract with
Amross. That deal would have allowed Amross to receive about $80
million in "profit" mark-ups and overhead expenses on RD-180
engines, government documents show.
The confidential report of the 2011 audit described the
mark-ups and additional charges as improper under U.S.
contracting law. Amross, the auditors concluded, was a middleman
that did "no or negligible" work. The audit characterized the
$80 million in added costs as "unallowable excessive
pass-through charges."
A spokesman for RD Amross told Reuters that the company
resolved the dispute by reducing its charges under the first
contract. Neither Amross nor the Pentagon would disclose the
dollar amount of the price cut.
But the documents indicate that Amross later managed to make
up for the concessions. In the current deal, Amross is charging
the same average total price per engine - $23.4 million - that
was proposed in the initial contract rejected by the Pentagon
auditors.
The disclosure of the middleman's profits and the 2011
contract dispute is likely to increase scrutiny of the deal -
and the Russians behind it.
MCCAIN LETTER
Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, is seeking to end funding for
future purchases of the Russian engines in the coming year's
Defense Department budget. In June, he wrote to the Pentagon's
chief of procurement seeking details about the price of the
engines and the role of Florida-based Amross as a middleman. In
his letter, McCain said he suspected that the Air Force was
being overcharged. The Pentagon hasn't divulged the information
he sought.
Told of the Reuters findings, McCain said he has been
expressing deep concern to the Obama administration that U.S.
taxpayers "are paying millions of dollars to companies that may
have done no work but merely served as a 'pass-through' to
enrich corrupt Russian businessmen connected with Vladimir
Putin." The administration's response, he said in a written
statement, signals "it is either ignorant of these allegations
or unwilling to investigate them. This is unacceptable."
The Russian engine is a critical component in Atlas rockets,
the workhorse of the U.S. military's satellite program. The
latest Atlas model is made by United Launch Alliance, a joint
venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. ULA has a long-term
contract with the Air Force to put America's military and
reconnaissance satellites into space. Many of the country's most
sensitive missions could be grounded if the supply of RD-180s
were cut off.
At a projected cost of $70 billion through 2030, the launch
program is one of the biggest acquisition deals in Pentagon
history. And because the program leaves Washington dependent on
engines made in Russia, it is a potential flashpoint at a time
of renewed Cold War tensions.
"It is outrageous that the United States today remains
dependent on Putin's Russia, particularly for a national
security space launch program," McCain said.
In a series of stories, Reuters is investigating how Putin
has transformed Russian capitalism by letting people close to
him benefit from major state programs or lucrative public
contracts, often using intermediary companies. In the RD-180
deal, the United States risks getting caught up in that system.
ALLIES OF PUTIN
The Russian government owns 86 percent of Energomash, maker
of the RD-180 engine. The company falls under the supervision of
Dmitry Rogozin, the deputy prime minister responsible for the
defense and space industries. Rogozin was among a number of
Russians sanctioned by the Obama administration in March in
retaliation for what the West says are Moscow's efforts to
destabilize Ukraine.
The sanctions against Rogozin nearly derailed the engine
program. A U.S. rival to ULA, Space Exploration Technologies,
won a federal court order freezing the Energomash deal in April
on the grounds that the Pentagon shouldn't deal with a company
overseen by a sanctioned foreign official.
The Obama administration, faced with losing the only ready
supplier of the engine, opposed the move. The administration
argued that it wasn't required to cut off business with
Energomash because it had made no determination that Rogozin
controlled the company. In response, the judge lifted the
freeze.
But Rogozin isn't the only associate of Putin involved in
Energomash. A closer intimate of the president has played an
important role in the company, corporate ownership documents
show.
That man, billionaire businessman Yuri Kovalchuk, is one of
Putin's oldest friends. In March, he too was sanctioned over
Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury cited his close ties to Putin,
describing Kovalchuk as the Russian president's "personal
banker."
In October 2010, Kovalchuk took partial control over
Energomash when Putin ordered that the business be placed under
the oversight of another state-owned space company, RSC Energia.
Through an asset management firm that he controlled until this
spring, Kovalchuk had control of a minority stake in Energia.
With the support of the Russian space agency, Kovalchuk thus
became a key player in both Energia and Energomash, according to
a senior manager at Energia. The billionaire's brother served as
chairman of Energia from 2011 to 2013. Kovalchuk's role at
Energomash hasn't been previously reported.
A person close to Kovalchuk declined to address Reuters'
questions about the corporate registration documents tying him
to Energomash. This person said: "Assumptions regarding
management functions and any control of Y.V. Kovalchuk in the
companies RKK Energia and NPO Energomash are false." Kovalchuk's
brother, Mikhail, declined to comment.
In March, shortly before the United States announced
sanctions against Kovalchuk and others, Kovalchuk's interests in
Energia and Energomash were transferred to another member of
Putin's circle.
MISSING MILLIONS
Much remains unclear about the RD-180 program, including the
price the Air Force ultimately pays for the engines and what
becomes of all the profit earned by Amross.
Washington isn't the only capital where the deal has raised
questions. Russian government auditors informed the Kremlin in
2010 that Energomash was making large losses on the RD-180 deal,
in part because proceeds were being captured by unnamed offshore
intermediary companies.
According to unpublished records of Russia's federal Audit
Board, Energomash made a $50 million loss from the engine sales
to the United States from 2008 through 2010. The shortfalls were
the result of mismanagement by unnamed former executives who
sold the engines to Amross for less than their production cost,
the auditors estimated.
"In reality, money was made, but it didn't come to the
country," Vitaly Davidov, then deputy director of the Russian
Federal Space Agency, told a 2011 meeting of the Audit Board,
according to minutes of the gathering.
U.S. reliance on the RD-180 is a byproduct of post-Cold War
warming.
In the 1950s and 1960s, Soviet engineers developed rocket
engines that used liquid oxygen and kerosene to generate great
thrust, putting heavier rockets and payloads into space. The
United States had its own engines, but by the 1990s it had
stopped making ones powerful enough for the biggest jobs. With
the Cold War over, Washington turned to Russia, and in 1996 the
RD-180 was selected to power Atlas rockets.
But Energomash has never sold the engines directly to the
rocket program. Instead, it has sold them to a joint venture it
set up with a unit of United Technologies. The engines are then
resold to the Pentagon's main contractor, which since 2006 has
been ULA.
The joint venture - the middleman in the engine deal - is
Florida-based RD Amross. The firm's role is an uncommon one. The
Pentagon has rules limiting the use of middlemen in contracts, a
safeguard against fraud and wasteful spending. But in this case,
the arrangement was seen as temporary.
The partners originally planned to co-produce the engine in
America for U.S. government space missions, according to a
review in May by the Defense Department. That hasn't happened.
The engines proved to be cheaper to make in Russia, and
Energomash had a ready supply of them.
The Pentagon finds itself highly dependent on the Russian
engines as a result, according to the Defense Department review.
Through 2020, the U.S. government will rely on RD-180-powered
Atlas V rockets for more than 56 percent of its space launches,
the report said.
Amross and its five full-time employees occupy a small suite
in a beige stucco building just off the white sands of Cocoa
Beach, Florida. The building is home to doctors, a dentist and a
hearing aid seller.
Since 2011, the company has been run by U.S. space industry
veteran William Parsons. A former Marine, Parsons worked at NASA
for years, serving as director of the John F. Kennedy Space
Center in nearby Cape Canaveral. Before joining RD Amross, he
was vice president of strategic space initiatives at Lockheed
Martin, co-owner of United Launch Alliance. Parsons declined to
comment.
TOUGH QUESTIONS
Amross's engine sales have been questioned over the years in
Washington. Most recently, in a June 20 letter to Defense
Department acquisitions chief Frank Kendall, McCain wrote that
he had unspecified information indicating that "ULA - and
ultimately the Air Force - buys the RD-180 for a price
significantly above what RD Amross pays NPO Energomash." As a
result, "the U.S. taxpayer (is) essentially giving a Russian
company a profit by perhaps more than 200 percent. Is this
allegation accurate?"
McCain sought specifics. "For how much does NPO Energomash
sell the RD-180 to RD Amross?" he wrote. "For how much does RD
Amross subsequently sell the RD-180 to ULA? For how much does
ULA sell the RD-180 to the Air Force?"
Despite the Pentagon's silence, the documents examined by
Reuters answer his first two questions.
RD Amross buys the engines from Energomash for $20.2 million
each on average, according to Amross's current contract with
Energomash, dated June 5, 2014.
Amross adds $3.2 million to each engine, a 15 percent
markup. It then sells them to ULA for $23.4 million, according
to an amendment to Amross's contract with ULA, dated Oct. 2,
2014.
In all, Amross will reap $93 million in mark-ups over the
course of the deal. The $680 million contract calls for 29
engines to be delivered from this year through 2017.
The current arrangement follows an earlier, $303 million
contract proposal that called for Amross to deliver 12 engines
to ULA from 2011 to 2013.
In an August 2011 report, the Pentagon's Defense Contract
Audit Agency detailed the deal. It said that middleman Amross
would pay $17.9 million per engine on average. Amross then
planned to add on average $5.5 million in "profit" to the price
of each engine - an extra 31 percent - before reselling them to
ULA. The profit mark-ups totalled more than $66 million.
In a 67-page report, Pentagon auditors called the proposal
"not acceptable for the negotiation of a fair and reasonable
price." They contested the $66 million profit "in its entirety,
as unallowable excessive pass-through charges" under federal
contracting law. The services Amross cited to justify the profit
"constituted 'no or negligible value,'" they concluded. The
auditors also contested $14.4 million in overhead expenses.
The findings were extraordinarily blunt, said Charles
Tiefer, a military contracting specialist and professor at the
University of Baltimore School of Law, who reviewed the document
for Reuters.
"The bottom line is that the joint venture between the
Russians and Americans is taking us to the cleaners," Tiefer
said. He said he had reviewed Pentagon audits critical of Iraq
War contracts, but those "didn't come anywhere near to how
strongly negative" the Amross audit was.
ULA and RD Amross said they resolved the dispute to the Air
Force's satisfaction. The price was reduced, they said, but they
wouldn't put a dollar figure on the discount. The Air Force said
the audit was taken into account in working out the contract. It
wouldn't discuss the price it paid ULA for engines under that
deal or the current arrangement.
"ULA and the Government ultimately determined that the RD
AMROSS contract price was fair and reasonable and there were no
'unallowable excessive pass-through charges,'" ULA spokeswoman
Jessica Rye said in a written statement.
In a letter to McCain last month, Defense Department
acquisitions chief Kendall said Amross's value in the deal
included providing technical advice, logistics and "anomaly
resolution."
Reuters described its findings about Kovalchuk's ties to
Energomash to Amross, ULA and the Air Force. The Air Force
didn't address the Kovalchuk connection. ULA said it is "not
aware" of any involvement at Energomash by the Russian
billionaire.
Amross referred questions to the joint venture's American
co-owner, the Pratt & Whitney Military Engines unit of United
Technologies. A spokesman there, Matthew Bates, said Amross's
lawyers had looked into the Kovalchuk connection.
"We disagree with your assertion that 'Kovalchuk has had a
significant role in Energomash,'" Bates said in an email. The
indirect stake uncovered by Reuters, Bates said by e-mail, was
not a majority holding. What's more, "these alleged connections
were severed prior to the imposition of U.S. sanctions against
Yuri Kovalchuk." He didn't address the role played by
Kovalchuk's brother as chairman of Energia, the company that
runs Energomash.
Washington had warned it was considering sanctions on
Russian officials. About two weeks before the sanctions were
announced, Kovalchuk's investment appeared to diminish. But it
stayed in friendly hands.
Control of his indirect holding in Energia shifted to a
pension fund run by a businessman named Yuri Shamalov. He is the
son of longtime Putin associate Nikolai Shamalov, a co-owner of
a powerful bank run by Kovalchuk. The Shamalovs had no comment.
In June, Energomash and Amross finished up a new agreement
to supply RD-180 engines to the Air Force program.ULA is paying
$23.4 million per engine - the same price originally called for
in the prior contract that caused all the wrangling.
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Jason Bush in
Moscow. Edited by Richard Woods and Michael Williams.)