* Aims to set up 6 sq km gambling zone in Vladivostok
* State-owned company to seek tenders from June
* Plan includes luxury hotels, yacht club
(Adds details, quotes)
By Farah Master
MACAU, May 23 Russia is betting on a gambling
and entertainment zone near its eastern port city of Vladivostok
to lure investors who have spent big bucks on casinos that cater
to Asian gamblers in the likes of Macau and Singapore, in
particular cashed-up Chinese.
Vladivostok, just 2-1/2 hours by plane from Beijing and
known more for its oil and gas pipelines, will face competition
from Asian countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, which
are setting up similar tourism and entertainment zones.
Russia's state-owned Nash Dom Primorye said at the Global
Gaming Expo in Macau on Wednesday it is seeking private
investors and/or companies to build casino resorts in a six sq
km (2.3 sq mile) area in Vladivostok.
One of four official Russian government zones where casino
gambling is legal, Vladivostok is the only one that has formally
initiated plans to lure foreign investors.
"We have no north Asia port for gambling. For a long time
the debate has been, will it be Korea or Japan and all of a
sudden Russia is in play. It's an interesting opportunity," said
Bo Bernhard, executive director of the International Gaming
Institute at the University of Nevada.
He said the key for investors was how many competitors the
Russian government would allow.
"This isn't a furniture store. Gaming is a rare product and
needs explicit government approval to operate," he added.
Known as the Integrated Entertainment Zone, the project has
space for roughly five large resorts.
A report from Gaming Market Advisors, which conducts casino
market research, estimates the zone could rake in revenues of $2
to $7 billion annually when completed.
By comparison, Singapore's casino area which is similar in
size, took in more than $5 billion in 2011.
Nash Dom Primorye has appointed Las Vegas-based Galaviz & Co
as lead strategic adviser for the tender.
The tender will be initiated in June, giving potential
international operators 60 days to send in a pitch and budget
estimates. The government will then enter into discussions with
potential investors by the end of October.
VISA ISSUES
Marina Lomakina, general director of Nash Dom, told Reuters
she hoped the zone would be fully completed within five years.
"We want companies who are well known and will help create
amenities that are more than just casino gaming," she said,
adding that the zone would require a total minimum investment of
$2 billion from private investors looking to develop properties.
The plan includes luxury hotels, a yacht club, shopping
malls as well as outdoor sports such as golf. The zone is 2.6 sq
km, but can be extended to 6 sq km.
"They are pretty smart. It might work. The big issue is how
the visas will work," said Nelson Law, professor of law based in
California, referring to restrictions China placed on travel to
Macau as huge amounts of money flooded into casinos there.
Lomakina said Russia had an agreement with China whereby
Chinese citizens in a group between five and 100 people could
enter the country without a visa and stay for two weeks.
The project, which will focus on attracting Asian money,
comes when China's economy is slowing and Macau's once
turbo-charged monthly growth rate is falling to near single
digits.
VLADIVOSTOK FACE-LIFT
Russians would also contribute to the total revenue spent in
the Vladivostok zone, Lomakina said. Unlike Asian countries such
as Vietnam where it is illegal for citizens to gamble, Russians
are allowed to gamble in designated local zones.
"We hope most of the customers will be from China, as well
as Korea, Japan and the United States. We have very strong ties
with these countries and expect to have their interest."
Vladivostok, which has been undergoing a facelift ahead of
hosting the APEC summit in September, is two hours by plane from
Seoul and Tokyo.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jonathan Thatcher)