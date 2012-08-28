* Authorities say Dagestan bomber killed seven people
* Serviceman kills seven in same province
* Putin says he will not let Russia be torn apart
By Gleb Bryanski
BOLGAR, Russia, Aug 28 A woman suicide bomber
killed an influential Islamic cleric and six of his followers in
Russia's southern Dagestan region on Tuesday as President
Vladimir Putin visited another mainly Muslim province and called
for an end to religious violence.
Said Atsayev, 74, a popular Sufi Muslim spiritual leader
also known as Sheikh Said Afandi al-Chirkavi, was killed when
the woman entered his home disguised as a pilgrim and detonated
an explosive belt around her waist, police sources said.
In a separate incident in another part of Dagestan, a border
guard shot and killed seven other servicemen at a frontier post
and was killed by return fire, the federal Investigative
Committee said.
Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed law enforcement
source as saying there were indications the gunman had been
recruited by "bandits" - as authorities often refer to Islamic
militants. The report could not be verified.
Russia is struggling to contain an Islamic insurgency in the
North Caucasus more than a decade after federal forces toppled a
separatist government in a war in Chechnya, adjacent to
Dagestan. The violence threatens to spread to other mainly
Muslim regions.
Apparently by chance, the killings in Dagestan happened
around the same time Putin delivered a call for unity and gave a
tough warning to extremists during a visit to Tatarstan, a
mostly Muslim region far to the north where senior mainstream
Islamic leaders were attacked last month.
"We will not allow anyone to tear our country apart by
exploiting ethnic and religious differences," Putin said,
appealing for unity and calling Russia "our common home".
"Terrorists, bandits, whatever ideological slogans they use
... want to achieve only one thing: to sow hatred and fear,"
Putin said.
"They stop at nothing - they kill people of the same faith
and religious leaders, bring evil and spill blood during
religious holidays," Putin said in Bolgar, a settlement in
Tatarstan where Islam is considered to have been adopted as an
official religion for the first time in Russia in 922.
Putin called for religious tolerance, describing it as "one
of the foundations of Russian statehood for centuries," before
giving a state friendship medal to Tatarstan's chief mufti, who
survived a car bombing last month, and a posthumous Order of
Courage to the widow of a deputy mufti shot dead the same day.
It was not clear whether Putin knew of the violence in
Dagestan before he made his comments. Atsayev, killed in the
suicide bombing, was popular among many in Dagestan, including
in the government. Like the deputy mufti slain in Tatarstan, he
was an opponent of militant Islam.
Thousands of people streamed to the Dagestani cleric's
funeral late on Tuesday and the regional leader declared a day
of mourning on Wednesday.
The violence in Dagestan followed an attack on Aug. 18 in
which masked gunmen opened fire in a mosque in the province,
killing one person and injuring several others, and a suicide
bombing the following day that killed seven police in
Ingushetia, another province in the turbulent North Caucasus.
Also on Tuesday, the Investigative Committee said security
forces in Ingushetia killed four suspected militants. Itar-Tass
news agency cited local Federal Security Service officials as
saying they were involved in the assault on police and had been
planning attacks on the first day of the school term on Sept. 1.
Insurgents fighting to carve an Islamic state from the North
Caucasus have attacked officials and law enforcement personnel
almost daily and have also increasingly targeted mainstream
Muslim leaders backed by the authorities.
Putin, who started a six-year term in May, is eager to
prevent the militant Islam that fuels the insurgency in the
Caucasus from gaining ground in long-peaceful Tatarstan and
neighbouring Bashkortostan, which is also heavily Muslim.
"WE ARE MORE RATIONAL"
The former KGB officer became president after directing the
war against separatist Muslims in power in Chechnya in 1999 when
he was prime minister.
Putin's rule has since been marked by violence in the
Caucasus and attacks by insurgents from the region, including a
suicide bombing at a Moscow airport that killed 37 people last
year and subway bombings that killed 40 in 2010.
Muslims make up about 20 million of Russia's 143 million
population. Attacks last week by racist soccer fans in Moscow
and St Petersburg on Muslims from the Caucasus underscored
potentially explosive ethnic tension.
Tatarstan, on the Volga 800 km (500 miles) east of Moscow,
has not seen anything like the violence of the Caucasus regions
about 2,000 km further south, but the attacks on its chief mufti
and his deputy last month rang alarm bells across Russia.
Some Muslims in Tatarstan have expressed anger towards
authorities and state-backed religious figures are restricting
Islam in the name of fighting radicalism. Some moderate Muslims
say radicals have arrived from outside the region.
"We are not the Caucasus. Two Tatars, even if they quarrel
can sit down, drink tea and overcome their differences. We are
northern people and we are more rational," said Kamil
Samigullin, imam of the new White Mosque at the Bolgar
settlement visited by Putin on Tuesday.
But Dzhaudat Kharrasov, imam of the Tukayev district of
Tatarstan, said: "Radicalism is a problem. It cannot be denied,
but it is frowned on by our people."