* Says Dagestani people need wisdom to avert war
* Authorities say bomber was convert, widow of militant
* Day of mourning for popular cleric in Muslim region
* Attack a blow to Putin's national unity drive
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Aug 29 Russia's most senior Islamic
cleric warned on Wednesday that civil war could break out in the
southern region of Dagestan after a moderate Muslim cleric was
killed in a suicide bombing that has heightened religious
tensions.
An ethnic Russian, who was both wife and widow of Islamist
militants, was named as the bomber who on Tuesday killed Said
Atsayev, 74, a prominent Sufi sheikh in the mainly Muslim region
who had spoken out against violent Islam.
The murder followed the killing of a moderate Islamic cleric
last month in Tatarstan, also a mainly Muslim region, and was
carried out as President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for
unity and tolerance to ensure Russia does not fall apart.
"A lot of strength, wisdom and fear of God are needed from
the Dagestani people to maintain the situation within the legal
framework, avert a bloody civil war and not allow quarrels to
split society," Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of Russia's mufti
council, said in a statement.
Police said Aminat Kurbanova had posed as a pilgrim to enter
Atsayev's home and detonated an explosive belt packed with nails
and ball bearings, killing the cleric, herself and six others,
including an 11-year-old boy visiting with his parents.
A security source said the woman, aged either 29 or 30, was
born with the ethnic Russian family name Saprykina but converted
to Islam and was married to an Islamist militant. Two previous
husbands, also militants, had been killed, the source added.
Suicide missions by wives of fallen fighters, dubbed "Black
Widows", have been a feature of guerrilla groups from Chechnya
and neighbouring Muslim regions in the past decade.
She carried out the attack as Putin was visiting Tatarstan,
far to the north in central Russia, to make an award to the
chief mufti who was wounded in an attack there last month - the
same day as his deputy was killed in a separate incident.
SHEIK AND PEACE
In Tatarstan, Putin called for religious and ethnic concord
to counter extremism that has raised new concerns about the
integrity of a vast nation which is home to a wide mix of faiths
and cultures.
"In Dagestan, sheikh and peace blown up," read the
front-page headline of the Moscow newspaper Kommersant, which
said 80,000 people attended the cleric's funeral after dark in
his village.
Atsayev had helped broker a pact this year to reconcile some
radical Salafist Muslims with the mainstream. In his statement,
Gainutdin called on various Islamic factions to continue the
dialogue "for the sake of our sacred religion".
Atsayev's death increased tension in Dagestan where attacks
linked to an Islamist insurgency across the North Caucasus
following two post-Soviet wars in neighbouring Chechnya occur
almost daily.
In another bloody incident on Tuesday, a border guard killed
seven fellow soldiers at a frontier post before being shot dead.
Some Russian media suggested the killer may have been recruited
by Islamist militants, but officials said the matter was still
under investigation.
PUTIN PLEDGE
Tuesday's suicide bombing shocked the Muslim community,
which makes up about one seventh of Russia's population.
Though some ethnic Russians have fought alongside the
Islamists in the North Caucasus, the killing of Atsayev, also
known as Sheikh Said Afandi al-Chirkavi, appeared to be the
first such case of an ethnic Russian suicide bomber.
Insurgents in Dagestan frequently attack government and
security officials and have also increasingly targeted
traditional mainstream Muslim leaders who are backed by the
authorities. Atsayev was among the most prominent of these.
Putin owed some of his initial popularity to his launching,
when prime minister, of a second war against Chechen separatists
in 1999. He then swiftly succeeded Boris Yeltsin as president.
Now, the 59-year-old leader, who started another six-year
presidential term in May, is eager to prevent the militant Islam
that has flourished during the insurgency in the Caucasus from
gaining ground in other regions with large Muslim populations.
"We will not allow anyone to tear our country apart by
exploiting ethnic and religious differences," Putin said on
Tuesday in Tatarstan, a region with substantial oil reserves.
Putin also faces political divisions in Moscow, where
rallies against his domination of Russia have at times in the
past eight months attracted tens of thousands of people.