MOSCOW Aug 28 A Russian border guard killed six
fellow servicemen before being shot himself in a shooting spree
at a frontier post in the southern region of Dagestan on
Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
It was not immediately clear whether the shootings were
related to a suicide bombing that killed a Muslim cleric and at
least five followers in a separate part of Dagestan.
The serviceman fired at fellow border guards and also
members of a special Interior Ministry unit deployed at the same
post, Interfax reported.
It initially reported that he had killed eight fellow
servicemen, but later reported he had killed six and was fatally
shot himself.
Border guards and police could not immediately be reached.