MOSCOW, Sept 5 Militants attacked a convoy of
Russian interior ministry troops in the violence-plagued North
Caucasus province of Ingushetia on Wednesday, killing four
soldiers, Russian news agencies said.
The attackers set off explosions as the convoy was passing
and then opened fire with guns and grenade-launchers, state-run
RIA reported, citing regional security officials. At least four
other soldiers were wounded.
Russia is battling a persistent insurgency in the North
Caucasus more than a decade after federal forces ousted a
separatist government in Chechnya, adjacent to Ingushetia, in
the second of two devastating post-Soviet wars there.
Rebels target police and security forces as well as
government officials and mainstream Muslim leaders in frequent
attacks in the region along Russia's southern edge.