(Updates with more suspected militants killed)
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian security forces killed
seven suspected Islamist militants in the restive North Caucasus
province of Kabardino-Balkaria on Tuesday, the Interfax news
agency reported.
Three suspected militants were killed when security forces
fired on two cars whose drivers did not respond to demands to
show identification documents, Interfax cited unidentified law
enforcement officials as saying.
Separately, the agency also quoted Russia's federal
anti-terrorist committee as saying four more alleged militants,
suspected of illegal arms sales, were killed in the same
province on Tuesday and another eight people were arrested.
The reports made no mention of any casualties among security
forces. Police could not immediately be reached for comment and
the Interfax account of the violence could not be independently
confirmed.
Deadly exchanges of gunfire between police and suspected
militants are common at road checkpoints and elsewhere in
Russia's North Caucasus, a string of provinces hit by an
Islamist insurgency rooted in two separatist wars in Chechnya.
Kabardino-Balkaria, west of Chechnya, is mostly Muslim but
has a sizable Christian minority.
President Vladimir Putin's 13 years in power have been
marred by violence in the North Caucasus, and attacks by the
insurgents elsewhere, and he has called repeatedly for ethnic
and religious peace during a new term that started last May.
The region is in the spotlight before the 2014 Winter
Olympics Russia will host in the Black Sea resort of Sochi at
the western end of the Caucasus mountain range.
Russia is trying to ensure security at the games, which
Putin hopes will help improve Russia's image abroad, but which
have also become a declared target of the Islamist umbrella
group Caucasus Emirate, which has in the past claimed
responsibility for bloody attacks in the country.
