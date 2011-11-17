MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's central bank on
Thursday urged caution in using taxpayers' money to help big
banks, predicting that the world's largest oil producer will
face a long period of modest economic growth.
Central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov urged the state
to try to save taxpayers money if new support to the banking
sector is needed. The state pumped billions of roubles into the
sector in 2008-09 through providing equity capital and
liquidity.
"We must create mechanisms where the bulk of support to
systemically important institutions must come from the users of
these institutions themselves. It must be debt conversion into
shares and shareholders' pain," he said.
His comments reflected the negative reaction to Bank of
Moscow's recent bailout scheme, when the central bank
agreed on a low-interest loan of 295 billion roubles ($9.6
billion) to shore up the lender and cover the worst of its bad
loans, discovered after a management change. [ID: nLDE7600ED]
Russian authorities remain broadly optimistic about the
country's prospects -- just as they were in mid-2008 -- despite
the ongoing European debt and financial crisis.
"I don't see the Russian economy worsening as a result of an
external shock, but the crisis will be long and I think we
shouldn't assume that the growth model we saw in the first
decade of the century will return," Shvetsov said.
"The growth will be more modest, the inflation will be
smaller".
Russian gross domestic product grew on average 6-7 percent a
year before the global economic downturn cut oil prices and led
the economy into a 7.8 percent contraction in 2009, leaving
Moscow's financial system on the brink of collapse.
For this year, the government expects GDP growth of 4.1
percent, assuming oil prices stay at $108 per barrel, near the
top end of current levels of around $110.
Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters Insider
TV earlier this week that if oil prices reach $60-70 per barrel,
the Russian economy may see "zero or slightly negative growth".
[ID: nL5E7ME22X]
Russia has the world's third-biggest gold and foreign
exchange reserves, which stood at $516.0 billion as of Nov. 11,
enough to support the economy and rouble in the midterm.
($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)