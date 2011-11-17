MOSCOW Nov 17 Russia's central bank on Thursday urged caution in using taxpayers' money to help big banks, predicting that the world's largest oil producer will face a long period of modest economic growth.

Central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov urged the state to try to save taxpayers money if new support to the banking sector is needed. The state pumped billions of roubles into the sector in 2008-09 through providing equity capital and liquidity.

"We must create mechanisms where the bulk of support to systemically important institutions must come from the users of these institutions themselves. It must be debt conversion into shares and shareholders' pain," he said.

His comments reflected the negative reaction to Bank of Moscow's recent bailout scheme, when the central bank agreed on a low-interest loan of 295 billion roubles ($9.6 billion) to shore up the lender and cover the worst of its bad loans, discovered after a management change. [ID: nLDE7600ED]

Russian authorities remain broadly optimistic about the country's prospects -- just as they were in mid-2008 -- despite the ongoing European debt and financial crisis.

"I don't see the Russian economy worsening as a result of an external shock, but the crisis will be long and I think we shouldn't assume that the growth model we saw in the first decade of the century will return," Shvetsov said.

"The growth will be more modest, the inflation will be smaller".

Russian gross domestic product grew on average 6-7 percent a year before the global economic downturn cut oil prices and led the economy into a 7.8 percent contraction in 2009, leaving Moscow's financial system on the brink of collapse.

For this year, the government expects GDP growth of 4.1 percent, assuming oil prices stay at $108 per barrel, near the top end of current levels of around $110.

Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters Insider TV earlier this week that if oil prices reach $60-70 per barrel, the Russian economy may see "zero or slightly negative growth". [ID: nL5E7ME22X]

Russia has the world's third-biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $516.0 billion as of Nov. 11, enough to support the economy and rouble in the midterm. ($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)