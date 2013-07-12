MOSCOW, June 12 The Russian central bank is postponing implementation of the Basel III framework of capital adequacy rules for banks by three months to Jan. 1, 2014, Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.

Initially, the central bank wanted to enforce the new rules - designed to strengthen the ability of banks to withstand financial shocks - as of Oct. 1. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)