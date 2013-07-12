BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
MOSCOW, June 12 The Russian central bank is postponing implementation of the Basel III framework of capital adequacy rules for banks by three months to Jan. 1, 2014, Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Friday.
Initially, the central bank wanted to enforce the new rules - designed to strengthen the ability of banks to withstand financial shocks - as of Oct. 1. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.