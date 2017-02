SOCHI, Russia, Sept 6 Russia's Central Bank plans to introduce additional bank capital requirements within Basel III from October 1, 2013, Deputy Chairman Mikhail Sukhov said on Thursday.

The minimum capital adequacy ratio, known as N1, will be kept at 10 percent, Sukhov told a banking forum. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)