MOSCOW Oct 10 The Russian central bank now sees the exchange-rate corridor it uses to guide currency interventions at 32.7-37.7 roubles to the the dollar-euro currency basket that it targets, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Monday.

Ulyukayev also told reporters that the central bank had sold between $2 billion and $3 billion in currency interventions since the start of October.

Under its managed float, the central bank steps up interventions as rouble's exchange rate nears the corridor's boundary. When it has exhausted an intervention allotment of $600 million, it shifts the band by 5 kopecks.

The rouble was trading at 36.7525/75 to the basket on Monday after posting strong gains against the dollar on the day on hopes that a joint package of measures planned by France and Germany will stem the euro-zone's debt crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine)