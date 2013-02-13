* Sovereign funds now held at c.bank

* Transfers done off market

* Hold combined $174 billion in assets

By Katya Golubkova and Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, Feb 13 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it was considering a central bank proposal for the ministry to convert windfall oil revenues on its own openly on the foreign exchange market.

Such a step would separate the government's management of its sovereign wealth funds from the currency market operations conducted by the central bank, which is gradually increasing the freedom with which it allows the rouble to float.

The Bank of Russia has scaled back its currency interventions, to the point where it was hardly present on the market in the final quarter of last year, as it turns its focus towards Western-style inflation-targeting.

Currently, Russia's central bank acts as the agent to convert rouble oil and gas proceeds into foreign currencies for the Finance Ministry in off-market transactions.

"The central bank has indeed addressed this proposal to us. It has its reasons, it is very interesting, we are considering it at the moment, there is no decision taken," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev told reporters. No reason was given for the central bank proposal.

The proposed move would potentially soften central bank interventions on the forex market, as the regulator struggles to focus on inflation.

"The transactions conducted by the finance ministry bypassing the market ... affect the money supply and may have inflationary consequences," said Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia and CIS at HSBC.

The Reserve Fund and the second outlet for Russia's windfall oil revenue, the National Welfare Fund (NWF), are kept 45 percent in euros, 45 percent in dollars and 10 percent in sterling and total 8.5 percent of GDP.

The two sovereign wealth funds hold a combined 5.3 trillion roubles ($176 billion), and are counted towards the central bank's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which totalled $534 billion at the last count.

The Reserve Fund was created as a safety net against external shocks such as falls in global oil prices, while the NWF is designed to cover deficits in the pension system and is mostly invested in the bonds of Western governments.

The finance ministry transfers oil and gas proceeds which come above budget target to the Reserve Fund once a year in February via off-market exchanges with the central bank.

"Extra demand for foreign currency, all things being equal, would contribute to weakening of the rouble when oil prices are high," Morozov said.

"But when Russia needs money from the Reserve Fund to patch holes in the budget, the finance minister would step in to sell foreign currency. It is quite reasonable and countercyclical." ($1 = 30.0560 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Maya Dyakina; editing by Stephen Nisbet)