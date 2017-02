SOCHI, Russia, Sept 2 Volatility on global financial markets will not lead Russian policy makers to undertake any significant changes in their stance, Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the central bank, said on Friday.

"We are an open economy, global events are affecting us now and will affect us until the end of the year," Ulyukayev told reporters on the fringes of a banking conference in Sochi.

"This effect is marginal at the moment; we must consider it, but it will not lead to any significant changes in policy." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Douglas Busvine)