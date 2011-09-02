* Bank deputy chair: Impact of market turmoil marginal

* Won't lead to fundamental policy rethink

* Emerging peer Brazil slashed interest rates this week

* Economists see CBR on hold through year-end (Adds policy context, economists' rate expectations)

By Oksana Kobzeva -

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 2 Russia's central bank plans no major policy shifts in response to the volatility on global markets, a policymaker said, signalling it does not plan to match the abrupt interest rate cut made by fellow emerging market heavyweight Brazil.

"We are an open economy, global events are affecting us now and will affect us until the end of the year," Alexei Ulyukayev, the bank's first deputy chairman, said on Friday.

"This effect is marginal at the moment and is not very significant in macro-economic terms. We must consider it, but it will not lead to any fundamental changes in policy." he told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Sochi.

Although Ulyukayev did not comment on interest rate policy directly, his comments appeared to suggest that the central bank would hold rates unchanged at its next monthly policy meeting, for which no date has yet been set.

Brazil this week unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a point to 12 percent to cushion the impact of August's slump in stock markets and signs of a global slowdown.

The cut boosted Brazilian stocks but hit the real currency, and raised concerns the central bank might be letting its guard down on inflation and caving in to government pressure to help ease the impact of the slowdown.

Russian stocks were particularly hard-hit by the global market rout, with the benchmark MICEX index falling by nearly 10 percent in the month of August, although the rouble and Russian bonds performed better in relative terms.

RATES SEEN ON HOLD

Russia's central bank has raised its benchmark refinancing rate twice this year, by a total of 50 basis points, to 8.25 percent. The median in a Reuters monthly poll of economists sees the refinancing rate on hold until at least mid-2012.

Economists see the central bank holding its overnight deposit rate -- which effectively serves as a floor on interbank rates -- at 3.5 percent this month, with a quarter-point increase seen in the fourth quarter.

The central bank has signaled concern about the rate of loan growth in Russia as a possible driver of inflation pressures, even as the supply shock resulting from last year's failed harvest drops out of the equation.

Ulyukayev estimated that monthly inflation was zero in August, which would mark the second consecutive month that prices were steady. Annual inflation was 9 percent in July, above the central bank's year-end target 7 percent.

"We are seeing the beginning of more solid growth in overall lending in Russia and this usually leads the central bank to expect inflation and start to raise interest rates," Herbert Moos, chief financial officer of VTB , Russia's No.2 bank, said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, what we saw in the last month, these large fluctuations, could cast into doubt whether this growth is sustainable. I think the central bank will note this volatility and will probably not touch interest rates (in September)."

In other comments, Ulyukayev forecast that net capital flows would be zero between May and December of this year after a modest net outflows in July.

Capital outflows totalled over $30 billion in the first half of the year, in part reflecting uncertainty over the forthcoming presidential election, in which either Prime Minister Vladimir Putin or President Dmitry Medvedev may run.

Ulyukayev also said the central bank had bought around half a billion dollars through foreign currency interventions in August as part of its managed float of the rouble. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, additional reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Stonestreet)