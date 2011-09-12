MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's central bank said on Monday it has appointed Alexei Simanovsky, a veteran insider, as a deputy chairman, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Simanovsky would replace his former boss Gennady Melikyan, who resigned after the record $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow .

Simanovsky, who headed the department responsible for banking regulation and supervision reporting to Melikyan, was appointed as deputy chairman from Monday, the central bank said.

The bailout, the biggest in modern Russian banking history and equal to about 1 percent of the country's gross domestic product, followed VTB's takeover bid earlier this year, which revealed a gaping hole in Bank of Moscow's books.

Melikyan has said his resignation was not linked to Bank of Moscow. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)