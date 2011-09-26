MOSCOW, Sept 26 The Russian central bank sees no
signs of a liquidity crunch in the financial system, but it is
ready to review its current range of funding instruments if
needed, an official responsible for banking sector stability
said on Monday.
"We do not observe signs of a systemic liquidity crunch...
if there is a need we would reconsider the parameters of current
instruments," Sergei Moiseev, deputy head of the bank's
financial stability, told reporters.
Capital flight and selling of Russian assets has led the
central bank to step up dollar-selling intervention to slow the
decline of the rouble, which has loss 15 percent in value since
the start of August.
The intervention has drained rouble liquidity from the
banking system, leading to an increase in funding demand at the
central bank's twice-daily one-day repo auctions.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)