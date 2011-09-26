MOSCOW, Sept 26 The Russian central bank sees no signs of a liquidity crunch in the financial system, but it is ready to review its current range of funding instruments if needed, an official responsible for banking sector stability said on Monday.

"We do not observe signs of a systemic liquidity crunch... if there is a need we would reconsider the parameters of current instruments," Sergei Moiseev, deputy head of the bank's financial stability, told reporters.

Capital flight and selling of Russian assets has led the central bank to step up dollar-selling intervention to slow the decline of the rouble, which has loss 15 percent in value since the start of August.

The intervention has drained rouble liquidity from the banking system, leading to an increase in funding demand at the central bank's twice-daily one-day repo auctions. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)