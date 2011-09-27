MOSCOW, Sept 27 The head of Russia's central bank on Tuesday praised Alexei Kudrin as a "very strong" finance minister and vowed to take the necessary action to stabilise the country's financial markets and banks after Kudrin's resignation.

"I think that Kudrin was a very strong finance minister who did much that was needed for our country," Sergei Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, told a news briefing.

"In the 9-1/2 years I have worked here the cooperation between the central bank and the finance ministry was always close."

He declined to comment on the reasons for, or possible consequences of, Kudrin's resignation on Monday.

Ignatyev said that the central bank had increased interventions to steady the rouble, selling $6 billion since the start of September, and $2.4 billion on Monday.

He said the central bank would provide as much liquidity as needed to banks, but said existing repo operations were sufficient and the central bank was not considering collateral-free loans used after the 2008-09 financial crisis.

With oil prices at $100 a barrel, the rouble was more likely to rise than fall from current levels, he said. The central bank sees no need to widen the flexible exchange-rate corridor it uses to guide its intervention policy. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)