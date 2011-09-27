* Praises Kudrin as "strong" finance minister

* Says Greece "close to default", Portugal and Ireland in trouble

* Interventions up, willing to provide ample liquidity

* Happy with flexible exchange rate corridor for rouble (Adds quotes, details throughout)

By Douglas Busvine

MOSCOW, Sept 27 The head of Russia's central bank on Tuesday praised Alexei Kudrin as a "very strong" finance minister and vowed to take all necessary action to stabilise banks and financial markets after Kudrin's shock resignation.

"Kudrin was a very strong finance minister who did much that was needed for our country," Sergei Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, told a news briefing.

"In the 9-1/2 years I have worked here the cooperation between the central bank and the finance ministry was always close."

Ignatyev, who has a long professional and personal relationship with Kudrin, declined to comment on the reasons for, or possible consequences of, Kudrin's departure on Monday after a clash with President Dmitry Medvedev.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin named career bureaucrat Anton Siluanov as acting finance minister to serve until after next March's presidential election, when Putin plans to swap roles with Medvedev.

Ignatyev said that growing pressures on Russian financial markets were mainly the result of the escalating sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.

He said Greece was "close to default", Portugal and Ireland were suffering serious problems and financial markets had started doubting the ability of Spain and Italy to service their debts.

"The main holders of the government bonds of these countries are European banks. Therefore they are also facing problems," he said, reading from prepared remarks.

Russia, holder of the world's third-largest central bank reserves, has no plans to change the composition of its $532 billion in reserves, which are chiefly denominated in euros and U.S. dollars.

INTERVENTIONS UP

Ignatyev said the central bank had increased market interventions to steady the rouble, selling $6 billion since the start of September and $2.4 billion on Monday alone.

The rouble snapped back on Tuesday after falling 15 percent since the start of August, and Ignatyev said that he expected the currency to rise in the coming weeks.

"If world oil prices stay at current levels of around $100 per barrel for Urals the probability that the rouble will rise in the coming weeks is much greater than the probability that it will fall," Ignatyev said.

Liquidity shortages that had started to appear in the banking system as a result of interventions and capital flight "do not present serious problems," he said.

"The central bank has the available refinancing instruments at its disposal and is prepared to provide as much liquidity to banks as is required."

Demand for funding at the central bank's one-day repo operations has spiked this week, but Ignatyev said he saw no need to restart collateral-free lending -- a key tool used in the depths of the financial crisis.

The central bank has raised its daily limit for repo lending to 300 billion roubles ($9.3 billion), compared to demand of 180 billion roubles.

HAPPY WITH CORRIDOR

He also said that the central bank saw no need to widen the flexible exchange-rate corridor it uses for the rouble, which he said now ranged from 32.50 to 37.50 versus the dollar-euro basket that the regulator targets.

The central bank conducts $600 million in intervention when the rouble hits the edge of the corridor, and when that allotment is exhausted it moves the boundary by 5 kopecks.

"I am perfectly happy with the corridor the way it works now... The mechanism of a flexible corridor is quite suitable," he said.

Ignatyev said he expected inflation to end the year at below 7 percent, although there were some upside risks from the rouble's depreciation. He said the central bank would next review interest rate policy in the last 10 days of October. ($1 = 32.421 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker)