* Markets have calmed in last 2 weeks

* Rouble more likely to rise at current oil prices

* Forex sales reduced somewhat

* Ready to provide as much liquidity as needed (Adds Ulyukayev comments)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 10 The head of Russia's central bank said on Monday that the rouble did not face exchange rate risks and was more likely to appreciate than decline as long as oil prices remain around current levels.

Sergei Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, also said the situation on financial markets had steadied of late and that the central bank had been able to reduce its forex sales in support of the Russian currency.

"The situation has more or less stabilised over the last two weeks," Ignatyev said in remarks to a meeting of finance officials chaired by President Dmitry Medvedev.

Ignatyev said the rouble's exchange rate had stabilised at around 32 to the dollar, despite continuing market volatility.

"The price of Russia's exports remains quite high, and therefore I do not see particular risks for the exchange rate of the rouble -- rather the contrary," he said.

"I would suggest that the likelihood that the rouble appreciates is greater than of it depreciating, assuming that oil prices remain around current levels."

Ignatyev added that the central bank continued to conduct sales of foreign currencies from its reserves, but the volume of its market interventions had fallen somewhat.

CORRIDOR

Officials said in early October that the central bank had sold around $10 billion since the start of September to shore up the rouble. On Monday, First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said interventions this month were $2 billion-$3 billion.

Ulyukayev also told reporters that the exchange-rate corridor the central bank uses to guide interventions was at 32.7-37.7 roubles to the the dollar-euro currency basket that it targets.

Under its managed float, the central bank steps up interventions as the rouble's exchange rate nears the corridor's boundary. When it has exhausted an intervention allotment of $600 million, it shifts the band by 5 kopecks.

Over the past month the central bank has lowered the rouble's target range against the band by 40 kopecks.

The rouble was trading at 36.7075/37.7225 to the basket on Monday after posting strong gains against the dollar on hopes that a joint package of measures planned by France and Germany will stem the euro-zone's debt crisis.

The central bank's $517 billion in reserves are the world's third largest. Russia is the world's top oil producer and rouble assets are correlated to the oil price, which at $107 per barrel LCOc1 is sufficient to keep the budget in surplus.

DIFFICULT SITUATION

Ignatyev said the situation on global markets remained "difficult" as European leaders continued to seek a resolution to the sovereign debt problems facing the euro zone in general and Greece in particular.

"European governments have still not persuaded financial markets that the problems will be resolved quickly and effectively," he said.

"Unfortunately, uncertainty persists over the debts of Greece and other countries, and this is unsettling participants on financial markets."

He said that the central bank's foreign exchange sales and rouble purchases had led to a deficit of rouble liquidity in the Russian banking system.

The central bank was "actively" providing liquidity to Russian banks, with daily volumes at one-day repo auctions now at around 200 billion roubles ($6.2 billion) -- a level that he said could be increased if necessary.

"If there is a need to provide more (liquidity), we will provide more -- we are ready to make available 1 trillion roubles, and if more is needed, we will provide even more."

($1 = 32.050 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Catherine Evans)