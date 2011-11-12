MOSCOW Nov 12 A liquidity squeeze in Russia's financial system will peak in the first half of December but should not pose any threat to the health of the underlying economy, a senior central banker said on Saturday.

"The deterioration is manageable," Sergei Shvetsov, first deputy chairman of the Bank of Russia, told reporters on the fringes of a financial conference.

"The deficit in liquidity will grow, but there will be no problem for the economy -- rather, lending will probably continue to grow." He added that a typical year-end increase in government spending would ease the situation during December.

The financial sector in Russia has suffered from funding strains since a global market sell-off in August, with foreign investors and banks reducing their exposure to Russia and the central bank selling dollars -- and buying roubles -- to slow currency depreciation.

The central bank has boosted the availability of short-term funding via overnight repo lending, with banks raising 430 billion roubles ($14 billion) at two auctions on Friday.

The Finance Ministry has also lent banks 1 trillion roubles in cash on hand. It has prolonged the maturity of 400 billion roubles of those loans in November and will continue to auction funds to banks in 2012 through the MICEX currency exchange.

Shvetsov added that the central bank saw no need to change its minimum reserve requirements during the remainder of 2011. There has been some speculation that reserve requirements would be cut, in what would amount to an easing of monetary policy.

He also reiterated that the central bank had no plans to restart collateral-free lending to banks that it undertook during the 2008-09 financial crisis to offset massive capital outflows.

In other comments, Shvetsov said that the Bank of Russia had already bought 90 tonnes of gold this year as part of efforts to diversify its reserves, and gold purchases would reach 100 tonnes this year.

The central bank's gold holdings of around 850 tonnes account for 8.5 percent its $516.8 billion in foreign reserves. ($1 = 30.368 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Douglas Busvine; editing by Patrick Graham)