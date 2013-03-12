NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 12 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he would nominate his chief economic adviser, Elvira Nabiullina, to become the next head of Russia's central bank when Sergei Ignatyev retires in June after 11 years in the post.

Nabiullina, a 49-year-old economist and former economy minister, emerged as a compromise choice after Putin ruled out picking an insider, while other candidates were too controversial.