MOSCOW Oct 10 The head of Russia's central bank said on Monday that the rouble did not face exchange-rate risks and was more likely to appreciate than decline assuming that oil prices remain around current levels.

Sergei Ignatyev, chairman of the Bank of Russia, also said the situation on financial markets has stabilised somewhat in the last two weeks and that the central bank had been able to reduce its dollar sales in support of the Russian currency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Alfred Kueppers)