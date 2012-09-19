MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's inflation will slightly exceed the targeted 5 percent to 6 percent rate this year, Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

Analysts have said that the central bank's target of keeping inflation below 6 percent this year was unrealistic. Consumer prices had risen by annual 6.3 percent by mid-September due to spike in global food prices and weaker domestic harvest. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)