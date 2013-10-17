* More people expecting near-term prices rises compared with June

* Taming inflation expectations key to rate cuts

* Central bank adopting inflation targeting

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Oct 17 More than three quarters of Russians assume inflation will outpace wage growth over the next year, a central bank survey shows, underlining the bank's reluctance to cut interest rates.

Chronically high inflation expectations have deterred the central bank's new policymaking team under governor Elvira Nabiullina from loosening monetary policy over recent months even as economic growth has ground to a halt.

The bank held key rates for the 13th month in a row this week, saying more progress was needed in cutting expectations - which are lagging a fall in headline inflation to 6 percent - towards its medium-term inflation goals.

The nationwide survey of 2,000 respondents, published late on Wednesday, showed that although headline inflation is falling, Russians are still gloomy about price rises over the coming year. Some 77 percent of respondents expected prices to rise faster than their incomes.

In a quarterly report on monetary policy also published on Wednesday, the central bank reiterated its message that inflation expectations must fall to allow interest rate cuts.

"In future, with the presence of a marked tendency in lowering of inflation expectations, a gradual reduction in the toughness of monetary policy may be justified," the report said.

ORTHODOX FRAMEWORK

The central bank's growing focus on expectations in turn reflects its shift towards formal inflation targeting - a monetary policy framework, now orthodox in most developed countries, that replaces a previous focus on the rouble exchange rate.

The new framework singles out inflation as the bank's key target, requiring deep analysis of its underlying causes - notably expectations among consumers and firms.

The quarterly opinion survey, published by the central bank in conjunction with polling agency the Public Opinion Foundation, also showed the share of Russians who expect price rises in the near future creeping higher.

Some 67 percent of respondents said they expected price rises in the coming month, up from 66 percent in the previous survey in June and 65 percent in March.

The share who expected higher prices for the "consumer basket" of regular goods and services also increased, to 60 percent in September from 53 percent in June.

Expectations of higher prices in future largely mirrored the respondents' gloomy views about current inflation - suggesting that official figures showing a falling headline inflation rate don't tally with the experience of ordinary Russians.

This may partly reflect the role of bribes and similar informal trades, in a country where much economic activity takes place in the shadows.

Some 88 percent of respondents noticed price rises over the previous month, up from 83 percent in the previous survey, with the share observing a rise in the price of their consumer basket also rising, to 65 percent from 57 percent.

The survey nevertheless showed that Russians are slightly more optimistic than a year ago, suggesting some progress in the central bank's long-term goal. The 60 percent who now expect an increase in the price of consumer staples in the coming month compares with 64 percent in September 2012.

"As a whole inflation expectations can be characterised as moderate," the report said.

Next year the bank targets inflation of 5 percent, with further falls to 4.5 percent and 4 percent in 2015 and 2016.