MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's central bank is seeing a spike in inflationary expectations and must stabilise the situation, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

She told a conference that a spike in inflationary expectations was "quite dangerous" and that the central bank should move to lower them. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)