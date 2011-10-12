* Banks allocated total 116 bln rbls in provisions in 2011

* Cbank sees no risk to CAR, says profits are enough to cover

* Russian banking systems' CAR stood at 15.7 pct VS 10 pct limit

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Oct 12 A sharp fall in the rouble forced banks to set aside 55 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) against bad loans last month, but the system's overall capital adequacy remains sufficient, a central banker said on Wednesday.

"Provisions rose by almost 55 billion roubles last month. That reflects an almost 40 percent overall increase in provisions since the start of the year," central bank board member Mikhail Sukhov told a banking conference.

Russian banks have allocated 116 billion roubles in provisions against potential loan losses since the start of 2011, with some like Sberbank starting to write back charges as the economy recovered from the 2008-09 slump.

Sukhov said the main reason for the increase in provisions was the revaluation of forex positions in their loan books. The rouble weakened 10.5 percent versus the dollar last month.

"When the quality of loan books is improving, the only reason to explain such a process is a change in the exchange rate," he said.

Russian banks, among which Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank account for the first three positions in terms of assets, earned 620 billion roubles in the first nine months of 2011, of which 48.3 billion roubles was posted in September.

"Dramatic events are not expected on the forex market, so profits must be enough (to set aside provisions and keep capital ratios under control)," Sukhov said.

The overall capital adequacy ratio for Russian banks under Russian standards stood at 15.7 percent as of Sept. 1, slightly down from 16.1 percent in August but still well above the 10 percent minimum needed to keep a banking licence.

The Russian authorities, including the central bank, have said the local banking system is in much better shape now than during the 2008-09 crisis but they are ready to provide additional support if needed.

In particular, they note that Russian banks have a positive net foreign asset position whereas before the crisis they had net foreign liabilities, meaning they have reduced their vulnerability to a rouble devaluation. ($1 = 31.553 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)