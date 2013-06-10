* Main short-term rates held for ninth month
* Central bank eases some 6-12 month facilities
* Putin weighs in on weakening growth
* Nabiullina to take helm, seen cutting rates
By Maya Dyakina and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia's central bank held its
main interest rates steady on Monday at Sergei Ignatyev's last
meeting as chairman but his successor came under immediate
pressure from President Vladimir Putin to revive the economy.
The timing and thrust of Putin's comments appeared intended
to direct Elvira Nabiullina, his top economic adviser who takes
charge at the Bank of Russia this month, to cut rates as soon as
at July's meeting.
Shortly after the central bank's announcement that it had
held its main overnight policy rates for the ninth month
running, Russian news agencies carried comments from Putin that
economic developments were "a cause for concern".
Forecast economic growth of 2.4 percent this year "is below
the level needed for stable development, for the resolution of
social and other problems", Putin said.
The 60-year-old leader's approval ratings are sliding just
over a year into his third term as president and he has called
repeatedly for easier credit to boost Russia's $2 trillion
economy.
Annual inflation persistently above the central bank's 5-6
percent target - it accelerated in May to 7.4 percent - has kept
Ignatyev resistant to cutting the main policy rates as his
11-year term nears its end.
But economists expect Nabiullina, a former economy minister
who has consistently emphasised growth, to do Putin's bidding as
soon as next month.
"The arrival of Nabiullina should change the policy bias at
the central bank," said Ivan Tchakarov, chief Russia economist
at investment bank Renaissance Capital in Moscow, forecasting
two quarter-point cuts in the main rates by the end of the year.
"I get the impression that Ignatyev put this decision in the
hands of Nabiullina, and with that he is leaving," said Julia
Tsepliaeva, an economist at BNP Paribas in Moscow, who also sees
a rate cut in July.
Not all economists were convinced that Russia is about to
embark on a full-scale easing cycle just yet, however. Alexander
Morozov at HSBC said a June inflation 'print' of below 7 percent
would be needed to justify a rate cut.
EASING BIAS
The central bank kept the corridor for its main one-day
policy rates in a range of 4.5-6.5 percent, along with the
refinancing rate - the largely-symbolic cost of overnight loans
from the central bank - which was held at 8.25 percent.
As flagged by Ignatyev last week, the central bank cut the
cost of some six- and 12-month borrowing rates.
It reiterated that it expected annual inflation to fall back
into its target range in the second half of the year.
Inflation staying above target for a prolonged period "may
affect economic agents' expectations and thus poses inflation
risks", it said, while cautioning that risks of a further
economic slowdown remain.
Economic growth slowed in the first quarter of this year to
1.6 percent, from 3.4 percent late last year. Putin said
Russia's economy should be outpacing, not lagging, global
economic growth forecast at 3.3 percent this year.
Proposals he is reviewing include broadening the central
bank's mandate from ensuring the stability of the rouble to add
a specific goal of supporting growth.
Nabiullina has already said she wants to focus on the
effective transmission of monetary policy in Russia, where the
wide lending margins of an oligopoly of state banks often makes
the cost of credit to business prohibitive.
The rouble ticked higher after the decision but remains in a
weakening trend against the dollar-euro basket targeted by the
central bank, triggering small automatic dollar sales
under its policy of defending an exchange rate corridor.