MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's central bank may change
interest rates at its next monthly meeting to balance inflation
and slowing economic growth, central bank First Deputy Chairman
Alexei Ulyukayev told the daily newspaper Izvestia.
"We leave ourselves the possibility of changing rates at the
next board of directors' meeting," Ulyukayev told the paper in
an interview published on Thursday.
Ulyukayev's comments followed a change in the central bank's
messaging when it held rates last week, saying they would be
appropriate for the "near term" whereas previously it had said
rates were appropriate for the coming months.
Analysts said the comments indicated that interest rates
were now more likely to rise following a mid-year spike in
inflation.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)