* Central bank kept key rates unchanged last week
* Ulyukayev says VTB, Sberbank may boost capital by share
issues
* VTB24 head says new share issue "a rational idea"
MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's central bank may change
interest rates at its next monthly meeting, central bank First
Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted on Thursday as
saying, boosting analysts' expectations that rates could soon
rise to curb inflation.
Ulyukayev also said it may be better for state-controlled
lenders Sberbank and VTB to bolster their
capital by selling new share issues, rather than pursue earlier
plans to sell down state holdings.
"We leave ourselves the possibility of changing rates at the
next board of directors' meeting," Ulyukayev told the daily
newspaper Izvestia in an interview published on Thursday.
Ulyukayev's comments followed a change in the central bank's
message when it held rates last week, saying they would be
appropriate for the "near term" whereas previously it had said
rates were appropriate for the coming months.
Analysts said the comments indicated that interest rates
were now more likely to rise following a mid-year spike in
inflation.
Ulyukayev also told the newspaper that Russia could face
inflationary risks within 6-7 months, but that consumer prices
will likely fall in month-on-month terms in August and
September, as the fruit and vegetable harvest comes to market.
Inflation pressures are being stoked by a consumer-led
recovery. This is in part being fuelled by rapid lending growth
that is starting to stretch the capital adequacy of Russia's
dominant state-controlled banks.
CAPITAL HIKE
A two-year-old privatisation drive, aimed at improving
corporate governance as well as raising budget revenues, has
meanwhile been stalled due to weak markets.
The state has managed to sell only a 10 percent stake out of
a planned 35.5 percent in VTB last year, and it has postponed
the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank currently worth $4.8
billion, after its value fell by over $1 billion.
Ulyukayev said that the government stakes in the country's
two largest banks could be diluted through capital increases
rather than by selling existing shares - an idea backed by VTB.
"Substantially it is the same, only with the best result for
the banks' capital," said Ulyukayev, who sits on the supervisory
boards of both Sberbank and VTB.
"If we raise 200 billion roubles ($6.2 billion) in capital
for Sberbank, the Central Bank does not take its share - our
share will automatically fall by 5 percent or more." The state,
through the central bank, owns 57.6 percent in Sberbank.
The Russian banking sector grew by 26 percent in corporate
loans and by almost 36 percent in retail lending last year,
weakening the sector's capital adequacy ratio - as defined by
local regulators - to 14.7 percent from 18.1 percent in 2010.
As of June 1, capital adequacy had fallen further to 14.1
percent versus a minimum required 10 percent level. Sberbank's
capital adequacy stood at 13.7 percent as of July 1 with VTB at
11.89 percent.
"Nobody is seriously discussing the possibility of Sberbank
issuing shares, but there is a belief that would be easier to
sell new VTB shares ... rather than selling the state's stake,"
said one investment banker.
VTB has said it may need to bolster its capital if it is to
grow at the same pace in 2012 as it did the previous year.
Mikhail Zadornov, head of VTB's retail banking arm VTB24 and
a former finance minister, said that issuing additional shares
rather than selling state shares was "a quite rational idea."
"If the state ... supports this option we will be quite
happy with such an approach," he told journalists.
During the crisis of 2008-09, the government pumped 500
billion roubles into Sberbank and another 200 billion roubles
into VTB's capital via subordinated loans, and bought an
additional share issue by VTB of 180 billion roubles.
"VTB acted as a sector consolidator while Sberbank is buying
Denizbank so as a kind of a safety measure, additional capital
is a good idea," said Leonid Slipchenko, an analyst with
Uralsib.
Sberbank clinched the purchase of Turkey's Denizbank for up
to $3.9 billion last month from Dexia, which was
forced to divest businesses after a bailout by Belgium, France
and Luxembourg.
($1 = 32.2975 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova, additional
reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)