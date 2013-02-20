* C.bank chairman says cuts possible if inflation falls
MOSCOW, Feb 20 Russia's central bank can only
consider cutting interest rates when inflation falls, its
chairman said on Wednesday, resisting pressure for quick
reductions to boost a flagging economy.
The central bank has faced criticism from business and
politicians for refusing to loosen monetary policy, including
from the country's president Vladimir Putin.
Recent data on retail sales and industrial production have
also been weaker than expected, adding to the pressure.
"The key task of monetary policy is to maintain a low and
stable inflation rate," the bank's chairman Sergei Ignatyev said
in testimony to the Federal Council upper house of parliament.
"We expect inflation to fall in the next few months, and if
that happens we may start to cut interest rates. But there's no
promise," he said, reiterating similar remarks he made last
week.
In an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper published
earlier on Wednesday, Ignatyev also rejected criticisms that
interest rate policy was to blame for the slowing economy.
He argued that slower growth did not reflect a lack of
aggregate demand, but was the result of supply-side bottlenecks
such as poor infrastructure.
Ignatyev pointed out that the effective rate of interest
that the central bank charges on its loans, in the form of repo
credits, was 5.6-5.7 percent - below the rate of inflation,
which was 7.1 percent in January.
He also emphasised that unemployment was low. "To cut
interest rates against a background of rising inflation and
record low unemployment would be very strange," Ignatyev said.
However, he said that there was a 90-percent certainty of
the central bank meeting its 5-6 percent inflation target this
year, implying that inflation will fall.
IMF SUPPORT
The central bank's reluctance to cut rates received support
on Wednesday from the International Monetary Fund, which argued
that if anything Russia may have to raise interest rates to bear
down further on inflation.
Presenting the Fund's annual economic outlook for Russia,
the IMF's Moscow representative Odd Per Brekk said that in the
short run the IMF is recommending "to keep monetary policy on
hold, but with a tightening bias".
"This is because the key policy objective... should be to
bring inflation credibly on a path towards the official
targets," Brekk added.
Inflation will be around 6 percent both in 2013 and 2014,
the IMF forecast, implying that Russia may struggle to meet the
5-6 percent inflation target this year - and would miss its
tougher 4-5 percent target for 2014.
Brekk said that the IMF regards Russia's economic growth
this year as being in line with its underlying potential, which
the Fund estimates at around 3.75 percent per year.
"Growth cannot be increased durably through stimulus to
domestic demand - be it through budgetary or monetary policies.
Attempts to do so will lead to pressure on the price level and
the balance of payments," he said.
The IMF's hawkish analysis tallies with that of the Russian
central bank, which also argues that economic growth is in line
with potential and that there is no output gap that provides
room for monetary or fiscal stimulus.
The importance of the central bank's inflation targets is
increasing, as Russia completes the transition towards a formal
inflation targeting regime, which also entails a mostly
free-floating exchange rate.
In his comments to the upper house of parliament, Ignatyev
reiterated the goal of completing the switch to inflation
targeting by the end of 2014, but said that the central bank
will not fully abandon currency market interventions.
"Transition to a completely free float of the rouble may
lead to excessive volatility... Perhaps it will be necessary to
keep some kind of mechanism to smooth out volatility," he said.
