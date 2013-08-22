MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's new markets regulator will submit a three-year strategy to parliament in the autumn of 2014 after holding wide-ranging consultations, Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Thursday.

Shvetsov, who will take charge of overseeing financial markets as of Sept. 1, told a briefing that his main short-term goal was to ensure continuity of oversight after the existing regulator is wound up.

Russia is consolidating oversight of markets and banking in a bid to restore investor confidence that has yet to recover from the 2008 crash, creating a more joined-up regulatory regime that will also span pensions and insurance. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Lidia Kelly)