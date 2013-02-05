* Russia's c.bank publishes first quarterly report

* C.bank under political pressure to ease

* Economists welcome openness, seek better analysis

* Report lacks meeting minutes, voting records

By Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, Feb 5 Russia's central bank confirmed on Tuesday it might raise interest rates briefly if inflation threatens to get out of hand, but its first monetary policy report shed little new light on its likely strategy this year.

The "Report on Monetary-Credit Policy" contains 58 pages of detailed analysis aimed at making the bank's deliberations more transparent at a time of growing political pressure to slash interest rates and boost flagging economic growth.

The pilot edition of the quarterly report (here) is part of an effort by the Bank of Russia to explain its shift towards targeting inflation and away from its historical focus on the exchange rate.

The new report was released as the central bank, which is on the eve of a leadership change, is confronted by calls from President Vladimir Putin and other top officials to ease policy as economic growth in Russia weakens.

"This helps us to understand their thinking and their reasons for an action, and hopefully provide a basis for a more informed policy discussion ... about rates and different trade-offs between inflation and growth," said Jacob Nell, economist at Morgan Stanley in Moscow.

INFLATION CONCERNS

A current issue of concern is a New-Year spike in inflation, which rose in January to 7.1 percent year-on-year, and argues against a possible rate cut when the central bank holds its next policy meeting on Feb. 12.

In the report, the central bank confirmed its inflation targeting goals, saying that it might raise interest rates for a short period of time if inflation risks, such as depreciation of the rouble against a backdrop of external shocks, materialise.

The regulator predicted inflation would hold above its full year target of 5-6 percent during the first half of the year.

"We assess the current situation in the Russian economy as relatively stable and the main risks come from the external sector," it said, adding that weak external demand will remain a drag on Russia's economic growth in the first half of the year.

Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING Eurasia bank in Moscow, said the quarterly report showed that the case for easing remained intact as core inflation is under control - but was only likely to happen later in the year.

Overall, the level of disclosure in the report falls well short of that made by central banks in the West, lacking the detailed minutes of policy debates and voting records of members of the central bank's council of directors.

The report's increased 'glasnost', or transparency, recalls the reforms led by Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union.

Only in recent years has the central bank started to issue statements that explain its monthly policy decisions. The date of its next meeting was routinely kept secret until last year.

Incremental change to communication policy has characterised the 11-year tenure of the bank's chairman, the media-shy Sergei Ignatyev, who retires in June.

No successor has yet been selected by Putin but Ignatyev's more talkative deputy, Alexei Ulyukayev, is viewed as a strong contender with relatively hawkish views that would signal policy continuity should he get the job.

Vladimir Tsibanov, a former central bank economist now at Rosbank in Moscow, said he was disappointed by the report, which was short on both detailed forecasts and forward-looking analysis of the challenges that the central bank faces. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nisbet)