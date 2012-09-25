MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's central bank may demand tougher provisions to guard against default in the lowest-risk category of retail loans, fearing that the recent lending boom might have been hiding risks, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

Retail lending in Russia was up 26.1 percent since year-start to Sept. 1, while corporate loans grew by 9.4 percent. In the same period of last year, they grew by 19.6 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively, the central bank's data shows.

"We think that provisions made for non-collateralised loan portfolios and loans overdue by up to 30 days do not show losses adequately," central bank First Deputy Chairman Alexey Simanovsky told a banking conference.

He added that now the central bank requires a minimum provisioning of 1.5 percent of these two types of loan portfolios to absorb possible shocks. Lower provisions help banks to boost their profits.

The Russian central bank expects the domestic banking system's total loan portfolio will increase by 20-25 percent this year, with the bulk coming from retail lending.

Domestic banks, including giants such as Sberbank or VTB, started to focus on retail lending after the crisis of 2008-09, as big corporate names are becoming more investment-cautious due to a weaker global economic outlook.

