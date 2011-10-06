* Cbank has spent $9.6 bln since Sept-start to defend rouble

MOSCOW, Oct 6 The rouble is more likely to appreciate than depreciate in the near term despite its recent fall and the central bank is ready to keep intervening in the market if necessary but only to prevent excessive volatility, Alexei Ulyukayev, deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday.

"Now I think we have slightly higher chances for the rouble to firm against global currencies than to decline," Ulyukayev told an investment conference.

On Thursday, the rouble recovered some of its losses suffered in recent weeks, trading at 32.40 to the dollar and moving away from its weakest level since mid-August of 2009, at 32.90, hit on Tuesday.

The central bank has spent more than $9.6 billion since early September to keep the rouble from sliding excessively.

Ulyukayev said the bank would keep intervening in the foreign currency markets to defend the rouble.

"The only thing that worries us is excessive volatility and our presence on the internal currency market is being determined only by this," Ulyukayev said.

He also said that inflation would accelerate slightly in the coming months but would still end the year below the official target of 7 percent with some room to spare.

"Inflation will accelerate slightly by the year end after a de facto devaluation of the rouble in August and September," he said.

He forecast that weekly inflation would average 0.1 percent in October, accelerating to 0.2 percent in November and December, adding 2 percentage points to consumer prices over the last three months of the year.

Year-on-year inflation is currently 7.2 percent, while prices rose by 4.7 percent between the end of 2010 and the end of September.

Ulyukayev also said that the central bank was ready to provide liquidity to banks of any amount required, if needed, but said that the banking sector had so far weathered the current turmoil in global financial markets well. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Susan Fenton)