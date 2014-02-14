Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MOSCOW Feb 14 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 34.60-41.60 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of Feb. 13, compared to 34.55-41.55 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 41.04 against the basket at 0605 GMT. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.