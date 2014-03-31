MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's central bank has
shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five
kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 36.25 to 43.25 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of March 28, compared
to 36.20-43.20 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $1.5 billion is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 41.67 against the basket at 0610
GMT.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)