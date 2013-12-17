MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's central bank has shifted
its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks
for the fourth time this month, following market interventions
to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 32.90 to 39.90 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of Dec. 16, compared to
32.85-39.85 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 38.47 against the basket at 0605
GMT.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)