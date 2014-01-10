MOSCOW Jan 10 Russia's central bank has again
shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five
kopecks following market interventions to curb the pace of the
currency's decline, it said on Friday.
The new corridor extends from 33.15 to 40.15 roubles to the
dollar-euro currency basket as of Jan. 9, compared to
33.10-40.10 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is
exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)