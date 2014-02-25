BRIEF-Guangzhou Yuetai Group updates on private placement plan
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, instead of up to 3.6 billion yuan
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
The new corridor extends from 35.05 to 42.05 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of Feb. 24, compared to 35.00-42.00 previously.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.
The rouble was trading at 41.55 against the basket at 0605 GMT. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Jason Bush)
March 21 Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc : * Says it completes sale of property at 293.5 million yen * Previous plan was disclosed on March 15 Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/Ytr1gz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc