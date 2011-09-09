* Veteran c.banker to replace Gennady Melikyan-source
* Simanovsky to head banking sector supervision
committee-source
* Replacement comes after record bailout of Bank of Moscow
By Oksana Kobzeva and Ekaterina Golubkova
MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's central bank will
appoint a veteran insider as its head of banking oversight, a
source at the central bank told Reuters on Friday, replacing
Gennady Melikyan who resigned after the record bailout of Bank
of Moscow.
The source said that Alexei Simanovsky, who has been with
the bank for quarter of a century and was reporting to Melikyan,
will replace his former boss as deputy chairman next week.
Melikyan resigned in early August, a month after the central
bank approved a record, $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow
. He denied his resignation was linked to Bank of
Moscow.
"There is an order according to which Simanovsky is
appointed the central bank deputy chairman from Sept. 12," the
central bank source said, adding that he was not versed on
Simanovsky's future responsibilities.
The central bank declined to comment.
Russia's state RIA Novosti agency reported that Simanovsky,
56, will head the committee of banking sector supervision,
responsible for lenders' activity and has the licence revoking
power.
"He is one of the most prominent specialists in the
professional community and enjoys great respect," German Gref,
chief executive of Russia's largest lender Sberbank
and a former economy minister, told journalists.
"He is a professional, he knows and understands the banking
system."
Melikyan, 63, was appointed deputy chairman in 2006 after
the previous head of the banking supervision department, Andrei
Kozlov, was murdered. According to a police investigation, the
murder was linked to Kozlov's professional work, but no suspect
has ever been arrested for the crime.
Melikyan came into the spotlight earlier this summer after a
$14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow, including a 295 billion
rouble ($10 billion) central bank loan, was agreed.
The bailout followed the state bank VTB's hostile
takeover bid which revealed a gaping hole in the Bank of
Moscow's books.
The bailout was equal to about 1 percent of Russia's gross
domestic product, the highest amount paid in Russia to shore up
a bank.
($1 = 29.549 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)