* Veteran c.banker to replace Gennady Melikyan-source

* Simanovsky to head banking sector supervision committee-source

* Replacement comes after record bailout of Bank of Moscow

By Oksana Kobzeva and Ekaterina Golubkova

MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia's central bank will appoint a veteran insider as its head of banking oversight, a source at the central bank told Reuters on Friday, replacing Gennady Melikyan who resigned after the record bailout of Bank of Moscow.

The source said that Alexei Simanovsky, who has been with the bank for quarter of a century and was reporting to Melikyan, will replace his former boss as deputy chairman next week.

Melikyan resigned in early August, a month after the central bank approved a record, $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow . He denied his resignation was linked to Bank of Moscow.

"There is an order according to which Simanovsky is appointed the central bank deputy chairman from Sept. 12," the central bank source said, adding that he was not versed on Simanovsky's future responsibilities.

The central bank declined to comment.

Russia's state RIA Novosti agency reported that Simanovsky, 56, will head the committee of banking sector supervision, responsible for lenders' activity and has the licence revoking power.

"He is one of the most prominent specialists in the professional community and enjoys great respect," German Gref, chief executive of Russia's largest lender Sberbank and a former economy minister, told journalists.

"He is a professional, he knows and understands the banking system."

Melikyan, 63, was appointed deputy chairman in 2006 after the previous head of the banking supervision department, Andrei Kozlov, was murdered. According to a police investigation, the murder was linked to Kozlov's professional work, but no suspect has ever been arrested for the crime.

Melikyan came into the spotlight earlier this summer after a $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow, including a 295 billion rouble ($10 billion) central bank loan, was agreed.

The bailout followed the state bank VTB's hostile takeover bid which revealed a gaping hole in the Bank of Moscow's books.

The bailout was equal to about 1 percent of Russia's gross domestic product, the highest amount paid in Russia to shore up a bank. ($1 = 29.549 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)