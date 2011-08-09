MOSCOW Aug 9 Mid-sized Russian lender Credit Europe Bank (CEB) has obtained a $250 million loan from a group of banks which includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the EBRD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European bank and the IFC, a member of the World Bank group, raised $250 million for CEB by pooling their own funds and obtaining $150 million from commercial banks, the EBRD said.

CEB, a part of the privately-owned Turkish conglomerate Fiba Group, is ranked among Russia's top-60 lenders by assets, according to Interfax.

The bank could not immediately comment on how it planned to use the funds when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers and Hans-Juergen Peters)