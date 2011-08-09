(Adds CEB comment)

MOSCOW Aug 9 Mid-sized Russian lender Credit Europe Bank (CEB) has obtained a $250 million loan from a group of banks which includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the EBRD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European bank and the IFC, a member of the World Bank group, raised $250 million for CEB by pooling their own funds and obtaining $150 million from commercial banks, the EBRD said.

CEB, ranked among Russia's top 60 lenders by assets, said it would use the funds to boost lending and for "general corporate purposes".

CEB is part of the privately owned Turkish conglomerate Fiba Group.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers, Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)