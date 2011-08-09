BRIEF-Genpact and GE extend master services agreement
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
MOSCOW Aug 9 Mid-sized Russian lender Credit Europe Bank (CEB) has obtained a $250 million loan from a group of banks which includes the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the EBRD said in a statement on Tuesday.
The European bank and the IFC, a member of the World Bank group, raised $250 million for CEB by pooling their own funds and obtaining $150 million from commercial banks, the EBRD said.
CEB, ranked among Russia's top 60 lenders by assets, said it would use the funds to boost lending and for "general corporate purposes".
CEB is part of the privately owned Turkish conglomerate Fiba Group.
Feb 8 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its U.S. retirement and investment management business.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld a controversial Labor Department "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.