MOSCOW Oct 3 The Russian central bank said on
Monday Governor Elvira Nabiullina would be directly responsible
for monetary policy from Oct. 17.
First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin, who currently oversees
monetary policy, will instead become responsible for the banking
sector, also from Oct. 17, the central bank said in a statement.
In another move announced on Monday, First Deputy Governor
Alexei Simanovsky, who was in charge of the central bank's
policy on banks, will become an aide to Nabiullina.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by
Christian Lowe)