MOSCOW Oct 3 The Russian central bank said on Monday Governor Elvira Nabiullina would be directly responsible for monetary policy from Oct. 17.

First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin, who currently oversees monetary policy, will instead become responsible for the banking sector, also from Oct. 17, the central bank said in a statement.

In another move announced on Monday, First Deputy Governor Alexei Simanovsky, who was in charge of the central bank's policy on banks, will become an aide to Nabiullina. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)