MOSCOW Oct 3 The head of Russia's central bank,
Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday that a move to make her
personally responsible for monetary policy was "a standard
decision, taken in many countries in the world."
Nabiullina added that far-reaching changes to banking
regulation were needed to solve problems in the sector.
As part of those changes, the central bank will establish a
standalone department that will oversee the closure and
financial rehabilitation of banks and other financial
institutions.
