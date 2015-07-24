(Adds c.banker comment, background)
MOSCOW, July 24 Russia's central bank on Friday
withdrew the licence of Rossiysky Kredit Bank, one of the top 50
banks, saying it had broken federal laws, presented inaccurate
financial reports and engaged in high-risk activity.
Rossiysky Kredit Bank was the 45th largest Russian bank by
assets as of July 1, according to its financial reporting.
The central bank said in a statement that Rossiysky Kredit
Bank had hidden grounds for bankruptcy proceedings by providing
inaccurate information about the state of its finances.
The central bank also withdrew the licences of two other
banks, M Bank and AMB Bank, on Friday and appointed a temporary
administration at Tulaprombank.
Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy governor at the central bank, told
Reuters that the four banks where part of a single group and had
impaired assets of around 76 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) out
of assets of 186 billion roubles.
"Creating provisions for them would lead to negative capital
of at least 50 billion roubles," Sukhov said. "The business
turnover and structure of the banks' operations allow them to be
linked in one group."
Central bank head Elvira Nabiullina launched a clean-up of
the banking sector when she took on the role in the summer of
2013.
Since then, the bank has removed the licences of over 100
banks involved in suspect activity or high-risk lending, but
Russia still has around 750 active banks.
($1 = 58.5930 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by
Jason Bush)