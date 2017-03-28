FOREX-Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 after weak U.S. data
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
MOSCOW, March 28 The lion's share of the Russian banking sector's profit should be directed towards banks' capital, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.
In general, she said, the current capital adequacy ratio in the Russian banking system was comfortable. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; editing by Christian Lowe)
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. after U.S. CPI, retail sales
June 14 The dollar index on Wednesday fell to its lowest since Nov. 9 against a basket of major currencies that measure its strength after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI and retail sales data.
LONDON, June 14 The dollar steadied on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time in six months but also to signal doubts over how soon it may make its next move.