MOSCOW May 27 The Russian central bank is
discussing the possibility of delaying the implementation of a
short-term liquidity requirement for banks until Oct 1 or Jan 1
of next year, Vasily Pozdyshev, a deputy governor of the bank,
said on Wednesday.
Implementation of the liquidity coverage ratio requirement
in Russia has already been delayed.
Russian policymakers have relaxed banking-sector regulation
since last year as the sector has suffered due to Western
sanctions restricting access to international capital and
deepening an economic slowdown.
